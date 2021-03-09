Kenny Golladay Rumors: Lions Don't Plan on Using Franchise Tag on WR

Tony Ding/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions reportedly do not plan on using their franchise tag on wide receiver Kenny Golladay, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the news, noting it's unclear if the Lions plan on using the tag on another player.

Golladay, 27, spent his first four seasons in Detroit. He's coming off an injury-plagued 2020 that saw him limited to 20 catches for 338 yards and two touchdowns in five games.

