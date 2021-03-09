    Kenny Golladay Rumors: Lions Don't Plan on Using Franchise Tag on WR

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 9, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay is seen during pregame of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
    Tony Ding/Associated Press

    The Detroit Lions reportedly do not plan on using their franchise tag on wide receiver Kenny Golladay, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent. 

    Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the news, noting it's unclear if the Lions plan on using the tag on another player.

    Golladay, 27, spent his first four seasons in Detroit. He's coming off an injury-plagued 2020 that saw him limited to 20 catches for 338 yards and two touchdowns in five games.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Hunter Henry Is a Free Agent

      Chargers TE won’t be franchise tagged and is hitting the open market (Schefter)

      Hunter Henry Is a Free Agent
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Hunter Henry Is a Free Agent

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Brad Holmes: QB is ‘absolutely not’ off the table for Lions’ first-round pick

      Brad Holmes: QB is ‘absolutely not’ off the table for Lions’ first-round pick
      Detroit Lions logo
      Detroit Lions

      Brad Holmes: QB is ‘absolutely not’ off the table for Lions’ first-round pick

      Jeremy Reisman
      via Pride Of Detroit

      Ranking all 18 of the Detroit Lions’ pending free agents

      Ranking all 18 of the Detroit Lions’ pending free agents
      Detroit Lions logo
      Detroit Lions

      Ranking all 18 of the Detroit Lions’ pending free agents

      mlive
      via mlive

      NFL Franchise-Tag Tracker

      Tracking all the moves before the deadline

      NFL Franchise-Tag Tracker
      Detroit Lions logo
      Detroit Lions

      NFL Franchise-Tag Tracker

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report