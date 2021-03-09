CFB Coach Compares Zach Wilson to Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes Ahead of Draft

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

At least one college football coach thinks BYU star Zach Wilson compares favorably to two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Per Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, an opposing coach called Wilson's talent "freaky" before invoking the names of Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes:

"He made some throws against us that were silly. He was very calm because I think he really trusts his feet. He reminds me a lot of Russell Wilson and some of Mahomes in his ability to throw from all angles, and (he) has that creativity. He made some comeback throws that made you say wow. He has such wrist and finger control, it's very impressive. I'd love to see what he could do in a drop-back offense.”

Player comparisons in draft analysis are par for the course, but it can be very dangerous attaching names to someone who has never played a down in professional football because of the outside expectations it creates.

By most scouting reports, Wilson has the type of arm and athleticism to warrant being compared to some of the NFL's best quarterbacks. NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah has said Wilson's "build, athleticism & natural motion remind me of Aaron Rodgers."

This is a deep draft for quarterbacks, especially in the first round. Wilson, Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Trey Lance and Mac Jones are all likely to hear their name called among the first 32 picks. Lawrence seems like a safe bet to be the first player taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

ESPN's Todd McShay projected Wilson to go No. 2 overall to the New York Jets in his most recent mock draft.

Wilson has had a meteoric rise up draft boards this year thanks to his breakout 2020 season. The 21-year-old ranked third in the nation with 3,692 passing yards and 33 touchdowns. He tied for second with a 73.5 completion percentage on 336 attempts.