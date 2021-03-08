Raiders' Josh Jacobs Pays Fine, Completes Community Service After January Crash

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

A traffic case stemming from a single-car crash involving Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was closed Monday.

The Associated Press reported the news, noting his lawyers said it was closed after Jacobs paid a $500 fine for a failure to exercise due care traffic violation and completed community service by mentoring at a Boys & Girls Club.

Greg Haas of 8 News Now in Las Vegas reported on the crash in January, noting Jacobs needed a number of stitches for a cut on his forehead after he hit a wall of a McCarran International Airport tunnel when his car skidded approximately 320 feet.

The running back told police he thought the crash happened because he fell asleep and lost control of the car.

According to the AP, the driving under the influence charge was eventually dropped because Jacobs' blood-alcohol level did not reach the 0.08 percent level.

The Raiders selected Jacobs with a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft, and he played his first two seasons for the team. He made the Pro Bowl during the 2020 campaign behind 1,065 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.