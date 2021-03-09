ACC Tournament 2021: Round 1 Schedule, Live-Stream Info and Bracket Predictions

0 of 4

Marta Lavandier/Associated Press

Once again, the ACC tournament is back at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. No venue has hosted the tourney more, and it was the site of the beginning of the 2020 tournament, which didn't get completed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year's event was supposed to be held at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. but was moved to Greensboro, which last hosted a completed ACC tourney in 2015, due to the ongoing pandemic.

The action will get underway Tuesday with a trio of first-round matchups featuring the six teams that finished at the bottom of the conference standings in the regular season.

The three winners on Tuesday will advance to the second round, which takes place Wednesday. There are four teams that already earned spots in the quarterfinals and won't play until Thursday: Virginia (No. 1 seed), Florida State (No. 2), Virginia Tech (No. 3) and Georgia Tech (No. 4).

Here's a look at Tuesday's first-round schedule, followed by predictions for all three games.