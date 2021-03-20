Marcus Maye Signs $10.6 Million Jets Franchise Tag

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Marcus Maye's career with the New York Jets will continue, for at least one more season.

Maye, who was drafted by the team in the second round in 2017 and has played all 16 games in three of his four seasons, officially signed the $10.6 million franchise tag Saturday, his agent confirmed to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

The move was not unexpected, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in March that the team had tagged him.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas said in his end-of-season press conference in January that working out a new contract for the 28-year-old was "one of the priorities of our offseason."

Even after a miserable 2020 season in which the Jets went 2-14, Maye spoke fondly of his time in New York.

"Just being here four years, stepping in day one, I've loved this place," he said. "I've enjoyed the people here, the teammates. Even though there have been a lot of changes throughout my years here, I've always been the same person, I've always shown up to work excited and ready to go try to win a game for the Jets."

Despite a lack of team success, the Florida product had a career year in 2020 and was named the team's MVP. He had 11 passes defended, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery to go with 88 combined tackles (four for loss) and two quarterback hits. In his third season as a 16-game starter, Maye posted career highs in every category.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

His return is a major boost for a Jets team that has a long way to go in 2021.