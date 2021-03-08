    Video: Watch WFT's Chase Young Surprise Parents with New Cars

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 8, 2021

    Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young poses for pictures on the red carpet during the NFL Honors football awards show Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

    The holidays came early for Chase Young's parents this year.

    The Washington Football Team defensive end surprised his parents with new cars:

    Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Washington noted Young and his mother, Carla, are particularly close and FaceTime following every game. He also said during the season that his mother would give him a grade of C+ for his rookie campaign so far because he wasn't leading the league in sacks.

    Young's mother must have provided enough motivation because he was a dominant force even though he didn't lead the NFL in sacks.

    The Ohio State product won the Defensive Rookie of the Year and made the Pro Bowl behind 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and a touchdown while helping lead Washington to the playoffs.

    There may be notable contracts and more gifted cars down the road if Young continues to play like that.

