Realistic Landing Spot Predictions for Chris Carson in 2021 NFL Free Agency

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Running back will be one of the most unpredictable positions in 2021 NFL free agency in large part thanks to Chris Carson.

The 2017 seventh-round pick has run for 3,062 yards and 21 touchdowns and caught 94 passes for 716 yards and six touchdowns over the past three years. He has started 41 of a possible 48 games for the Seattle Seahawks over that span and helped them make the playoffs in every season.

The Seahawks are currently projected to have $25.6 million in salary-cap space heading into free agency, but Carson isn't their only notable free agent. Between cornerbacks Shaquill Griffin and Quinton Dunbar, linebacker K.J. Wright, defensive end Bruce Irvin and guard Mike Iupati, Seattle likely won't be able to bring everyone back.

Because of Carson's likely asking price, Michael Shawn-Dugar of The Athletic believes he "will be running through defenders for another team in 2021." The following five teams should be interested in him based on positional need and their spending power.