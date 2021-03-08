    Eagles Trade Rumors: Brandon Brooks Discussed in Talks Entering Free Agency

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 8, 2021
    Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard Brandon Brooks (79) in action during the NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 17-9. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
    Chris Szagola/Associated Press

    The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly explored trading guard Brandon Brooks as they look to get under the salary cap. 

    Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported the Eagles have discussed Brooks with other teams, though it's unclear if those talks have been fruitful. Brooks is coming off missing the entire 2020 season due to a torn Achilles.

    The Eagles already traded Carson Wentz to Indianapolis this offseason, reuniting him with Colts head coach Frank Reich.

    The splash move came on the heels of the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams shaking up the NFL landscape when the teams agreed to swap quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff, while the Lions also received two first-round picks and a third-rounder in the deal.

    Meanwhile, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson tops the list of players in the rumor mill after his reported trade request following a disappointing 4-12 season. Outside of Watson, Russell Wilson and Sam Darnold are among the quarterbacks who have been linked to moves.

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

