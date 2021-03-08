Tom Brady Rumors: There's 'Good Momentum' for Bucs QB Landing New Contract

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be on the precipice of making Tom Brady's dream of playing until his 45th birthday a reality.

ESPN's Adam Schefter appeared on Get Up on Monday, saying there is "good momentum" for Brady to get a contract extension, saying:

"I was told over the weekend that there's momentum, good momentum, for Tom Brady to get an extension done with the Buccaneers that would tie him to Tampa for an even longer period of time. So, even though he's only got one year left on his deal, clearly he likes it in Tampa.

"We know he loves playing football. As he once said, he dreams about throwing the football. And it looks like those dreams are going to continue for a while longer and at this point in time it looks like him and Tampa will be able to work out an extension that will give the Bucs some added cap relief and allow them to continue to build the type of roster that Tom Brady wants that would help them, in his eyes, try to repeat and defend their Super Bowl championship. But they've been talking about an extension. Again, it's typical extension this time of the year where he's trying to help the team, but it will not be a surprise that gets done as it was told momentum is good there."

Brady is set to earn $25 million and has a $28.4 million cap hit for the 2021 season. He could lower his cap hit by agreeing to an extension, especially if the Bucs tack on a voidable year or two to help spread out potential bonuses in the new deal.

Bucs general manager Jason Licht recently told The Dan Patrick Show that a Brady extension is a "possibility."

"It appears that he really had a good time this year, winning the Super Bowl and likes our organization, likes our coaches, our head coach, our ownership," Licht said. "And we certainly love him. Usually when you have those two things going for each other, it's a match made in heaven. We'd like to keep this going."

The 43-year-old has long expressed a desire to play until or even past age 45. He immediately shut down any speculation that he may retire after leading the Bucs to their Super Bowl LV victory.

"I'd definitely consider that," Brady told reporters in February when asked whether he would continue playing past 45. "It's a physical sport. Just the perspective I have on that is you never know when that moment is. Just because it's a contact sport. There's a lot of training that goes into it. And it has to be 100 percent commitment from myself to keep doing it."

Brady looked like a guy with plenty left to give in 2020, throwing for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns against 12 interceptions. It was just the second time in Brady's career that he reached the 40-touchdown mark.