Sam Darnold Trade Rumors: Jets GM Joe Douglas Could Be 'Swayed' by Offers for QB

It appears New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas is yet to make a decision about the team's long-term future at quarterback.

Peter King of NBC Sports reported Douglas could be "swayed" in one direction or another by the offers from other teams for Sam Darnold. It's unclear what the Jets may be looking for in order to trade Darnold, their 2018 first-round pick.

Carson Wentz was the latest domino to fall in the trade market, as he was shipped to Indianapolis, where he will be reunited with Colts head coach Frank Reich.

The splash move came on the heels of the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams shaking up the NFL landscape when the teams agreed to swap quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff, while the Lions also received two first-round picks and a third-rounder in the deal.

Meanwhile, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson tops the list of players in the rumor mill after his reported trade request following a disappointing 4-12 season. Outside of Watson, Russell Wilson and Darnold are among the quarterbacks who have been linked to moves.

