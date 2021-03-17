    Former Chargers LB Denzel Perryman, Panthers Reportedly Agree to 2-Year Contract

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 17, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Los Angeles Chargers middle linebacker Denzel Perryman (52)) defends during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, December 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
    Peter Joneleit/Associated Press

    Veteran linebacker Denzel Perryman has reportedly signed a two-year contract with the Carolina Panthers, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

    The 28-year-old has been a solid if injury-prone linebacker in his six-year career, making just 51 starts for the Los Angeles Chargers over that time. While he registered over 70 tackles in each of his first two seasons, he hasn't reached that mark since.

    The former second-round pick also has never played more than 14 games in a season. Staying on the field remains a concern.

    In 2020, he posted 48 tackles (three for loss), a sack and a forced fumble in 13 games, six of which were starts. With the Chargers having young players like Kenneth Murray, Drue Tranquill and Kyzir White on the depth chart, Perryman's time with the Chargers naturally came to a close.

    For Carolina, the Miami product will bring a veteran presence and a solid option to the linebacker rotation. While it's fair to question whether he's an every-down player at this point in his career—or whether he'll be able to remain healthy for a full 16 games—he'll be a nice addition to the position.

    When he's able to stay on the field, Perryman makes an impact. The Panthers will be hoping he can do just that with some consistency.            

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Panthers Sign Haason Reddick

      Former Cardinals pass-rusher is heading to Carolina on one-year deal worth up to $8M (Schefter)

      Panthers Sign Haason Reddick
      Carolina Panthers logo
      Carolina Panthers

      Panthers Sign Haason Reddick

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Teams Calling About Minshew

      Jags have ‘received a few calls’ about trading for Gardner Minshew (Rapoport)

      Teams Calling About Minshew
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Teams Calling About Minshew

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Panthers' 2 new offensive linemen have among lowest PFF grades of last 3 years

      Panthers' 2 new offensive linemen have among lowest PFF grades of last 3 years
      Carolina Panthers logo
      Carolina Panthers

      Panthers' 2 new offensive linemen have among lowest PFF grades of last 3 years

      Tim Weaver
      via Panthers Wire

      Loaded OL Makes 49ers a QB Destination

      Why @SOBO55 says SF's next move should be replacing Jimmy G📲

      Loaded OL Makes 49ers a QB Destination
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Loaded OL Makes 49ers a QB Destination

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report