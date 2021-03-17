Former Chargers LB Denzel Perryman, Panthers Reportedly Agree to 2-Year Contract

Peter Joneleit/Associated Press

Veteran linebacker Denzel Perryman has reportedly signed a two-year contract with the Carolina Panthers, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

The 28-year-old has been a solid if injury-prone linebacker in his six-year career, making just 51 starts for the Los Angeles Chargers over that time. While he registered over 70 tackles in each of his first two seasons, he hasn't reached that mark since.

The former second-round pick also has never played more than 14 games in a season. Staying on the field remains a concern.

In 2020, he posted 48 tackles (three for loss), a sack and a forced fumble in 13 games, six of which were starts. With the Chargers having young players like Kenneth Murray, Drue Tranquill and Kyzir White on the depth chart, Perryman's time with the Chargers naturally came to a close.

For Carolina, the Miami product will bring a veteran presence and a solid option to the linebacker rotation. While it's fair to question whether he's an every-down player at this point in his career—or whether he'll be able to remain healthy for a full 16 games—he'll be a nice addition to the position.

When he's able to stay on the field, Perryman makes an impact. The Panthers will be hoping he can do just that with some consistency.