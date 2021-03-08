Players Championship 2021: Favorites, Sleepers and Tournament Preview

2 of 3

Pheland M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Dustin Johnson

The No. 1 player in the world and 2020 Masters champion is naturally one of the favorites to capture the crown at TPC Sawgrass.

Dustin Johnson has wasted little time picking up where he left off last year. He earned a top-10 finish at The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club after winning the 2021 Saudi International. Johnson struggled at the recent WGC-Workday Championship at Concession, mostly because of poor scoring in his first and final rounds.

But DJ will likely be motivated to get back on track and build momentum as he prepares to defend his green jacket at Augusta National in April.

Bryson DeChambeau

There aren't too many golfers who can thrill a crowd like Bryson DeChambeau.

The 2020 U.S. Open champion put on a show at the recent Arnold Palmer Invitational, ripping 370-yard drives over water and using brute strength to power through thick rough. But DeChambeau was also steady, staving off challengers and shooting even par on the back nine Sunday to earn a one-stroke victory over playing partner Lee Westwood.

DeChambeau took over the No. 1 spot in the FedExCup standings after his victory at Bay Hill. He figures to keep the ball rolling at the Players.

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy is the last man to win at TPC Sawgrass. The four-time major champion captured the 2019 Players with a one-shot win over veteran Jim Furyk.

The Northern Irishman has played some good golf as of late. McIlroy finished tied for sixth at the WGC-Workday, and was in contention at Bay Hill prior to a final round, during which he finished four over par. He has as good a chance as any given his past mastery of Sawgrass.