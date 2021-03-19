Report: Justin Simmons, Broncos Agree to 4-Year, $61M Contract After Signing Tag

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Justin Simmons finally got his multiyear deal.

The Denver Broncos reportedly will sign the safety to a four-year, $61 million contract with $35 million guaranteed, according to KOA Colorado's Benjamin Allbright. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network first reported the agreement.

This comes after the Broncos placed the franchise tag on Simmons for the second straight offseason on March 5. Albert Breer of The MMQB reported the second tag was for $13.73 million. Rapoport noted at the time the two sides would continue working on a long-term deal.

It wasn't the first time the Broncos apparently wanted to sign the 27-year-old to a long-term deal.

In March 2020, then-general manager John Elway said in a statement: "We remain focused on reaching a long-term contract agreement with Justin, and he's a big priority for us. This is a placeholder in that process and our goal is the same—to make sure that Justin is a Bronco for a long time."

That long-term deal didn't come before the 2020 campaign, but Simmons still made his first career Pro Bowl with 96 tackles, one fumble recovery and a career-best five interceptions.

That was apparently enough to convince Denver to keep the Boston College product around with a longer contract. No team has a better sense of what he can do on the field, either, considering the AFC West squad selected him with a third-round pick in 2016.

He made his breakthrough in 2018 with 97 tackles and three interceptions and followed up the next season with 93 tackles and four interceptions, showing he can play close to the line of scrimmage and help stop the run while also creating turnovers against the pass.

Simmons is also still relatively young and figures to remain productive for the foreseeable future under his new deal.