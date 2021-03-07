NASCAR at Las Vegas 2021 Results: Kyle Larson Earns Win Ahead of Brad Keselowski

John Locher/Associated Press

What happens in Vegas...is a victory for Kyle Larson.

The Hendrick Motorsports racer won the Pennzoil 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, finishing ahead of runner-up Brad Keselowski.

Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top five.

