    NASCAR at Las Vegas 2021 Results: Kyle Larson Earns Win Ahead of Brad Keselowski

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 7, 2021

    Kyle Larson waves as he is introduced before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    John Locher/Associated Press

    What happens in Vegas...is a victory for Kyle Larson. 

    The Hendrick Motorsports racer won the Pennzoil 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, finishing ahead of runner-up Brad Keselowski.

    Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top five. 

                      

    This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

