Brooks Koepka Withdraws from 2021 Players Championship Due to Knee Injury

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Brooks Koepka is unable to compete in the 2021 Players Championship because of a knee injury, the PGA Tour announced Sunday.

Koepka was originally slated to take part in a featured group alongside Patrick Reed and Jon Rahm.

He didn't compete in the Arnold Palmer Invitational this week at Bay Hill Club and Lodge near Orlando, Florida.

Blake Smith, Koepka's manager, provided an update on the star's status.

"Brooks strained his right knee and he is scheduled to further consult with doctors this week to receive a more extensive evaluation and outlook," Smith said, per PGATour.com. "We will be able to provide additional updates and information as we learn more."

The four-time major champion tied for second in the WGC-Workday Championship to close out February. He has one win and four top-10 finishes in nine PGA Tour events this season.

Koepka revealed in October 2019 he had suffered a partially torn patellar tendon and underwent a procedure to address the injury at the conclusion of the 2019 season. He aggravated the injury when he slipped on wet concrete later that month.

The 30-year-old proceeded to experience lingering hip and knee injuries throughout 2020 and ended his season early last August.

The first major tournament of 2021 is less than a month away, as the Masters tees off April 8 at Augusta National Golf Club.

DraftKings Sportsbook lists Koepka at +1200 to capture his first green jacket, which ties him for the fifth-best odds in the field. Dustin Johnson (+550) is the clear favorite in the eyes of oddsmakers.

Now because of his injury, Koepka's status for the Masters appears to be in some doubt.

