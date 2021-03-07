Donovan Mitchell on LeBron James' Comments on Jazz: 'I Really Don't Care'

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

LeBron James defended letting Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell drop to the end of the NBA All-Star Game draft, but Mitchell said the draft order and James' comments aren't affecting him.

"I don't want to be rude but I really don't care," Mitchell said, per Sarah Todd of the Deseret News. "People have been talking s--t about me for a while...we're not doing this to seek the approval of him."

After analyst Charles Barkley commented on the final two players left in the draft, James defended the decision.

"There's no slander to the Utah Jazz," James said. "You guys gotta understand, just like in video games growing up, we never played with Utah. Even as great as Karl Malone and John Stockton was, we would never pick those guys in video games. Never."

