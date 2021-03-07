    Donovan Mitchell on LeBron James' Comments on Jazz: 'I Really Don't Care'

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIMarch 7, 2021

    Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell plays during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    LeBron James defended letting Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell drop to the end of the NBA All-Star Game draft, but Mitchell said the draft order and James' comments aren't affecting him.

    "I don't want to be rude but I really don't care," Mitchell said, per Sarah Todd of the Deseret News. "People have been talking s--t about me for a while...we're not doing this to seek the approval of him."

    After analyst Charles Barkley commented on the final two players left in the draft, James defended the decision.

    "There's no slander to the Utah Jazz," James said. "You guys gotta understand, just like in video games growing up, we never played with Utah. Even as great as Karl Malone and John Stockton was, we would never pick those guys in video games. Never."

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Zion to Start for Embiid

      Pelicans star will start for Team Durant in place of Joel Embiid who is out due to COVID-19 contact tracing (Woj)

      Zion to Start for Embiid
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Zion to Start for Embiid

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      LeBron Signed Rookie Card Sells for $1.5M

      LeBron Signed Rookie Card Sells for $1.5M
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LeBron Signed Rookie Card Sells for $1.5M

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Andy Larsen: Is there something to the Utah Jazz’s complaints about small market officiating?

      Andy Larsen: Is there something to the Utah Jazz’s complaints about small market officiating?
      Utah Jazz logo
      Utah Jazz

      Andy Larsen: Is there something to the Utah Jazz’s complaints about small market officiating?

      The Salt Lake Tribune
      via The Salt Lake Tribune

      Staff Post: First Half Recap + All-Star

      Staff Post: First Half Recap + All-Star
      Utah Jazz logo
      Utah Jazz

      Staff Post: First Half Recap + All-Star

      Salt City Hoops
      via Salt City Hoops