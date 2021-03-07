Israel Adesanya Says 'I'm Sorry I Let You Down' After 1st Loss in UFC

Andy Brownbill/Associated Press

Israel Adesanya knows he disappointed fans in Saturday's loss to Jan Blachowicz. That said, he had a strong message for any fans who want to jump off his bandwagon.

"Everyone who supports me, all my people, I appreciate you. I'm sorry," Adesanya told reporters in his post-UFC 259 press conference. "I like to make my fans be proud when they say what I'm going to do, what I've already said being champ-champ or double champ, whatever. I'm sorry I let you down but if you want to get off the hype train, get the f--k off the hype train.

"We're just stopping for a little gas. Understand? You can get the f--k off but if you want to stick with me, stick with me and trust me, I'll show you a good time. It's going to be a fun ride. I appreciate y'all."

Adesanya lost via unanimous decision in his light heavyweight debut, struggling as the larger Blachowicz dominated him on the ground as the fight went along. Blachowicz held Adesanya on the ground for several minutes after takedowns in Rounds 4 and 5 to run away with the scorecards.

The loss was Adesanya's first of his MMA career and stopped him from becoming the fifth UFC fighter to hold two championships simultaneously. After dominating the middleweight division, the loss also halted what could have been a full-time transition to light heavyweight.

That said, there's a strong chance Adesanya returns to the Octagon soon looking to avenge his loss.