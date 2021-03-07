    Israel Adesanya Says 'I'm Sorry I Let You Down' After 1st Loss in UFC

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 7, 2021

    FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2019, file photo, Nigeria's Israel Adesanya poses as he fights Brazil's Anderson Silva in their middleweight bout at the UFC 234 mixed martial arts fights in Melbourne, Australia. Adesanya challenges champion Jan Blachowicz of Poland for the light heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 259 on Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill, File)
    Andy Brownbill/Associated Press

    Israel Adesanya knows he disappointed fans in Saturday's loss to Jan Blachowicz. That said, he had a strong message for any fans who want to jump off his bandwagon. 

    "Everyone who supports me, all my people, I appreciate you. I'm sorry," Adesanya told reporters in his post-UFC 259 press conference. "I like to make my fans be proud when they say what I'm going to do, what I've already said being champ-champ or double champ, whatever. I'm sorry I let you down but if you want to get off the hype train, get the f--k off the hype train.

    "We're just stopping for a little gas. Understand? You can get the f--k off but if you want to stick with me, stick with me and trust me, I'll show you a good time. It's going to be a fun ride. I appreciate y'all."

    Adesanya lost via unanimous decision in his light heavyweight debut, struggling as the larger Blachowicz dominated him on the ground as the fight went along. Blachowicz held Adesanya on the ground for several minutes after takedowns in Rounds 4 and 5 to run away with the scorecards.

    The loss was Adesanya's first of his MMA career and stopped him from becoming the fifth UFC fighter to hold two championships simultaneously. After dominating the middleweight division, the loss also halted what could have been a full-time transition to light heavyweight.

    That said, there's a strong chance Adesanya returns to the Octagon soon looking to avenge his loss. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Adesanya Wasn't Ready for the Big Boys

      Israel Adesanya is still middleweight champ, but his hopes of two belts were shut down at UFC 259 📲

      Adesanya Wasn't Ready for the Big Boys
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Adesanya Wasn't Ready for the Big Boys

      Scott Harris
      via Bleacher Report

      Israel Adesanya: 'I'm Sorry I Let You Down' After 1st Loss

      Israel Adesanya: 'I'm Sorry I Let You Down' After 1st Loss
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Israel Adesanya: 'I'm Sorry I Let You Down' After 1st Loss

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      6 Fights We Need to See After UFC 259 👀

      Matchups that stand out as obvious choices going forward

      6 Fights We Need to See After UFC 259 👀
      MMA logo
      MMA

      6 Fights We Need to See After UFC 259 👀

      Tom Taylor
      via Bleacher Report

      UFC 259 Winners and Losers ✍️

      💪 Blachowicz shows size matters 🦁 Nunes continues to dominate 📲 We break down all of Saturday's fights

      UFC 259 Winners and Losers ✍️
      MMA logo
      MMA

      UFC 259 Winners and Losers ✍️

      Lyle Fitzsimmons
      via Bleacher Report