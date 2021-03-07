    NBA Top Shot Video of Giannis Layup in 2014 with Bucks Sells for $137K

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 7, 2021

    Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dribbles during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Morry Gash/Associated Press

    The first NBA Top Shot moment sold at Goldin Auctions was a six-figure buy.

    Bidding topped out at $136,530 on Sunday for a 2014 up-and-under layup by Giannis Antetokounmpo against the New York Knicks.

    The price continues the rise of Top Shot, a digital highlights marketplace that utilizes blockchain technology to allow fans to "own" moments from games. It has seen a massive rise in popularity in recent months, thanks in large part to the non-fungible token (NFT) market.

    The NBA and NBPA have a partnership with Top Shot, which was founded by Dapper Labs, the Vancouver-based company that is also responsible for the popular CryptoKitties video game.

