NBA Top Shot Video of Giannis Layup in 2014 with Bucks Sells for $137K

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The first NBA Top Shot moment sold at Goldin Auctions was a six-figure buy.

Bidding topped out at $136,530 on Sunday for a 2014 up-and-under layup by Giannis Antetokounmpo against the New York Knicks.

The price continues the rise of Top Shot, a digital highlights marketplace that utilizes blockchain technology to allow fans to "own" moments from games. It has seen a massive rise in popularity in recent months, thanks in large part to the non-fungible token (NFT) market.

The NBA and NBPA have a partnership with Top Shot, which was founded by Dapper Labs, the Vancouver-based company that is also responsible for the popular CryptoKitties video game.