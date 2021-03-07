    Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira UFC Fight '100%' Happening, Dana White Says

    Tyler Conway
March 7, 2021

    Jan Blachowicz, right, reacts after knocking out Luke Rockhold during the second round of their light heavyweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 239, Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison)
    Eric Jamison/Associated Press

    UFC President Dana White said Glover Teixeira "100 percent" will receive the next shot at Jan Blachowicz after the light heavyweight champion's win over Israel Adesanya.

    Blachowicz told reporters in his post-fight press conference he feels Teixeira deserves the shot.

    "I think [Teixeira] deserves it," Blachowicz said. "He'll have to wait a little bit so I can rest and be with my family. But he will wait. He will be next."

    Blachowicz earned an impressive unanimous-decision victory over Adesanya in their hyped clash of the weight classes, taking over as the fight progressed and dominating with his ground game. He controlled almost the entirety of the final two rounds to pull away on the judges' scorecards and seemed to overwhelm the lighter Adesanya with his power.

    "If I'd knocked him out, it would be better, but anyway, I love this win because he's one of the best in the world," Blachowicz said after the fight. "Now, I'm one of the best in the world. I'm the first one to defeat him, so that's really good. A lot of respect for him."

    Adesanya moved up from middleweight for the light heavyweight championship fight, coming in at 200.5 pounds on a 205-pound maximum. The difference in weight was arguably the biggest factor in the loss, with Adesanya being unable to get out of position after Blachowicz scored takedowns in Rounds 4 and 5.

    Teixeira, the 41-year-old MMA legend, won five straight fights to earn his first title shot since 2014. He's earned three of those five wins via submission after only six wins by submission in his first 34 career fights. A fight against Blachowicz would be Teixeira's first pay-per-view bout since defeating Jared Cannonier at UFC 208 in February 2017.

