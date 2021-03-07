SEC Tournament 2021: Nashville Schedule, Bracket and Storylines to Watch

0 of 4

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Alabama has already won its first SEC regular-season championship since 2002. Now, can the Crimson Tide win the conference tournament for the first time since 1991?

After an impressive regular season, Alabama will look to keep rolling in the SEC tournament, which gets underway Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. But the conference's 13 other teams will also be looking to win the tourney title and secure an automatic berth to the NCAA tournament.

Last season, Kentucky was the SEC regular-season champion, but the tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The last team to win the conference tourney was Auburn, which was victorious in 2019.

Here's everything else you need to know heading into this year's SEC tournament.