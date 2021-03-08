Brandun Lee vs. Samuel Teah: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Prediction

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Rising star Brandun Lee (21-0, 19 KOs) will get his first shot at a belt on Wednesday night when he takes on Samuel Teah (17-3-1, 7 KOs) for the vacant IBO intercontinental junior welterweight title.



The two men are headlining the ShoBox: The New Generation card at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut. In addition to getting some hardware, Lee will also be looking to preserve his undefeated record and a particularly vicious knockout streak, 12 fights and counting.

Teah is a journeyman fighter who's won two in a row since losing to Tre'Sean Wiggins in a bid for the Pennsylvania state title at super lightweight in February 2019.

The 33-year-old doesn't have a great record when it comes to power, so he's going to need to call upon every bit of his craft if he's going to trip up Lee on his road to stardom.

Lee vs. Teah Fight Info

When: Wednesday, March 10 at 9 p.m. ET (main card)

Where: Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut

TV: Showtime

Live stream: SHO.com

Lee kept busy in 2020, winning four fights by stoppage; two of them in the third round and two in the first. The most recent was against Dakota Linger at the Mohegan Sun in December, which he ended with a series of chopping hooks that gave referee Danny Schiavone all the evidence he needed to wave off the fight.

The Mohegan Sun was also the venue for Lee's stunning first-round demolition of Jimmy Williams in October, per IBO Boxing:

The 21-year-old from La Quinta, California is looking to extend his knockout streak Wednesday night against Teah.



"I'm just glad I'm back on TV in the main event and all my fans can watch me live. I'm looking forward to going out there and doing what I do best, which is seek and destroy," he said, per RingTV.com's Anson Wainwright.

Teah represents a step up in competition for Lee. He's a veteran boxer and has yet to hit the canvas in 21 professional bouts. Lee has 10 rounds on Wednesday night to change that fact.

If he can dismantle Teah in a similar fashion to his previous fights, it will help boost his profile immensely. And Lee has no intention of slowing down if he gets the intercontinental title on Wednesday and already has his sights set on the IBO world champion at 140 pounds.

"I want Jeremias Nicolas Ponce," he said, per Hans Themistode of Round By Round Boxing. "I've been eyeing him for a while. I need some sort of title and credibility. It's time to take the next step. Once I get that belt then I can start calling out other guys."

Lee may need some more seasoning before he starts going after the top guys at junior welterweight or thinks about tangling with the young stars lurking a division below.

Right now, though, the obstacle is Teah, and there's little reason to think Lee won't get the job done on the Showtime card. Look for him to get another stoppage win in the early or middle rounds on Wednesday.

Prediction: Lee wins by KO