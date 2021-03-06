    Josh Gordon Discusses Joining Johnny Manziel, FCF's Zappers Ahead of Debut

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIMarch 7, 2021

    Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel, left, watches form the sidelines with Josh Gordon during a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 23, 2014, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press

    Nearly seven years since Johnny Manziel and Josh Gordon were teammates on the Cleveland Browns, the quarterback-wideout duo reconnected as teammates with the Fan Controlled Football's Zappers on Saturday night. 

    Gordon was suspended throughout the 2020 NFL season and was unable to make it back onto the field. The FCF—and Manziel in particular—offered to make his spring feature more snaps than his fall did.

    "Johnny hit me up and they told me, 'Do you want to play football right now?'" Gordon said. "It's offseason for NFL, as opposed to sitting in the house this whole time I was like, 'Nah, I want to come out here and make some plays and have some fun.'"

    With elite speed, Gordon has long been able to burn defenders anytime he steps onto a field. The FCF may be the first league that changes that. With teams playing on a 50-yard field, there's less room for Gordon to create separation from cornerbacks covering him.

    The Zappers begin the playoffs next week, giving Gordon just one week to figure out how to translate his skills to smaller field than he's used to. For a league intent on creating highlights every play, Gordon and Manziel certainly fit in.  

