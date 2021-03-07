6 Fights We Need to See After UFC 259

0 of 6

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC 259 will go down as one of the year's most entertaining fight cards.

The event, which emanated from Las Vegas on Saturday night, was headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between champion Jan Blachowicz and challenger Israel Adesanya, who holds the promotion's middleweight title.

Had Adesanya won this fight, he would have become just the fifth fighter in UFC history to hold titles in two divisions simultaneously. However, Blachowicz outfought Adesanya to a unanimous-decision win, sending him back down to middleweight with nothing to show for his light heavyweight sojourn.

In addition to this blockbuster champion vs. champion fight, UFC 259 featured two other title fights. First up, Aljamain Sterling became the bantamweight champion with a gut-wrenching disqualification victory over Petr Yan—the product of an illegal knee. In evening's co-main event, pound-for-pound queen Amanda Nunes defended her featherweight strap with a first-round submission of Megan Anderson.

The card featured plenty of other memorable fights too.

Given the stacked nature of the UFC 259 card, it's going to take some time for the dust to settle. Yet even in the immediate aftermath of the event, there are a few matchups that stand out as obvious choices going forward.

Here are six fights we're hoping to see after UFC 259.