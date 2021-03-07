Jan Blachowicz and the Real Winners and Losers from UFC 259

1 of 10

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

In case anyone asks, it's official: Size matters.

Hulking Polish light heavyweight Jan Blachowicz was by far the bigger man in his title defense against rising middleweight Israel Adesanya, and that's what ultimately proved the difference in the champion's unanimous-decision win in their highly anticipated UFC 259 main event.

Blachowicz, who won the vacant belt with a stoppage of Dominick Reyes and was risking it for the first time, earned the nod with scorecard margins of 49-46, 49-45 and 49-45.

It was the first professional loss for Adesanya, who'd arrived at 20-0 and was aiming to become the fifth dual-division champion in UFC history. Instead, he said he'll return to his existing domain.

"It didn't go exactly the way I wanted it to go, I thought I'd win. But, you know, dare to be great," Adesanya said. "I knew what to do but the size was a factor.

"I'm going back down to 185 and I'm going to rule that b---h with my iron Black fist."

Adesanya appeared faster and sharper in the early going, but Blachowicz gained traction with strikes as things evolved, and he was able to get Adesanya to the ground for prolonged stretches in the fourth and fifth rounds.

He received a 10-8 margin in the fifth round from two judges.

"I knew that I was going to be better on the ground. I had to just wait for the good moment," Blachowicz said. "He was a little bit tired, so I waited for the good moment and tried to use it. If I would have knocked him out, it would be better. But because he is one of the best of the world, I'm happy."

Blachowicz made the division's 205-pound weight limit on Friday but was probably closer to 220 at fight time. Meanwhile, Adesanya weighed in lighter than his foe and didn't appear any bigger a day later.

"When it comes to grappling, there's no substitution for size and technique," Cormier said. "It also shows going up 20 pounds is very difficult."