    Tom Brady Rumors: Bucs 'Getting Closer' to Restructuring QB's Contract

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 6, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) gestures towards the bench during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
    Steve Luciano/Associated Press

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady are reportedly in discussions about reworking the reigning Super Bowl MVP's contract. 

    Per NFL reporter Josina Anderson on Saturday, the Buccaneers are "getting closer" to restructuring Brady's deal. 

    The Bucs have been open about their desire to rework Brady's deal one year after he signed with the team. 

    General manager Jason Licht told Rich Eisen last month that an extension for the three-time NFL MVP is "a possibility."

    Brady, who will turn 44 in August, told reporters leading up to the Super Bowl that he "would definitely consider" playing past the age of 45. 

    "It's a physical sport and you never know when that moment is," said Brady. "Just because it's a contact sport and there's a lot of training that goes into it. And again there has to be 100% commitment from myself to keep doing it."

    After spending the first 20 years of his career with the New England Patriots, Brady joined the Buccaneers last March on a two-year, $50 million deal that is fully guaranteed. His $28.375 million cap hit in 2021 is almost $12 million higher than any other player on Tampa's roster. 

    A new deal for Brady would likely be used to free up cap space that the team could use to retain potential free agents like Chris Godwin and Shaquil Barrett. The Bucs currently project to have more than $19 million in cap space this offseason, per Spotrac

    Brady had a successful debut season in Tampa Bay with 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns in the regular season. He threw for 1,061 yards and 10 touchdowns in four playoff games to help the Bucs win the second Super Bowl title in franchise history. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      NFL Draft Profile: Oklahoma State OL Teven Jenkins

      NFL Draft Profile: Oklahoma State OL Teven Jenkins
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      NFL Draft Profile: Oklahoma State OL Teven Jenkins

      Pewter Report
      via Pewter Report

      Chris Godwin Landing Spots: Potential suitors for Buccaneers WR

      Chris Godwin Landing Spots: Potential suitors for Buccaneers WR
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Chris Godwin Landing Spots: Potential suitors for Buccaneers WR

      Tommy Garrett
      via Pro Football Network

      Free Agency's Biggest Spenders 💰

      Jaguars, Jets need to make the most offseason noise

      Free Agency's Biggest Spenders 💰
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Free Agency's Biggest Spenders 💰

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      Trades Every Team with a Top-5 Pick Should Make

      Which squads could shake up the first round in a big way?

      Trades Every Team with a Top-5 Pick Should Make
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Trades Every Team with a Top-5 Pick Should Make

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report