Browns' Ryan Switzer Says 9-Month-Old Son Has Been Hospitalized with COVID-19

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ryan Switzer said Saturday that he and wife Gabie's nine-month-old son, Christian, is in the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

Switzer asked for prayers and noted that Christian woke up in his own blood:

The 26-year-old Switzer spent 2020 on the Browns' practice squad and signed a reserve/futures contract with the team in January.

