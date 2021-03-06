    Browns' Ryan Switzer Says 9-Month-Old Son Has Been Hospitalized with COVID-19

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 6, 2021

    Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ryan Switzer (10) during practice at NFL football training camp in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

    Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ryan Switzer said Saturday that he and wife Gabie's nine-month-old son, Christian, is in the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

    Switzer asked for prayers and noted that Christian woke up in his own blood:

    The 26-year-old Switzer spent 2020 on the Browns' practice squad and signed a reserve/futures contract with the team in January.

                    

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

