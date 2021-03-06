Matthew Stafford 'A Level Up Over' Jared Goff at QB, Rams' Michael Brockers Says

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers said Matthew Stafford is an upgrade over Jared Goff after the quarterbacks changed teams in the Rams' blockbuster trade with the Detroit Lions.

"Is it a level up? In my heart, deeply, just understanding what [Stafford] brings, it's a level up [over Goff]," Brockers told TMZ Sports in an interview released Saturday. "It's a level up."

The Rams traded Goff, two first-round draft picks and a third-round selection to acquire Stafford as part of a January agreement. The deal will become official when the NFL's new league year opens March 17.

L.A.'s front office clearly agrees with Brockers based on the price it paid in picks to swap the quarterbacks, and the numbers from 2020 back up that assessment.

Stafford held an advantage over Goff in passer rating (96.3-90.0), ESPN's Total QBR (68.4-58.5) and Pro Football Focus' grades (82.0-71.4) last season.

The longtime Lions starter was also playing at an MVP level in 2019, throwing for 2,499 yards and 19 touchdowns in eight games, before suffering a season-ending back injury.

Meanwhile, Goff's play has lagged in recent seasons. He threw a combined 60 touchdowns and 19 interceptions between 2017 and 2018. That ratio dropped to a far less impressive 42 TDs and 29 picks over the past two years.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

So the Rams, who otherwise feature a championship-level roster with last season's top-ranked defense and a solid group of offensive playmakers, made a bold move with the hope Stafford is the missing piece.

Brockers confirmed expectations will be sky-high heading into the 2021 campaign.

"I don't want to say a lock for the Super Bowl, but with having a quarterback like that and just seeing what we did last year, and just seeing what he can bring to this team, there's no wonder why we can't [win the Super Bowl]," he told TMZ.

Los Angeles and Detroit are scheduled to face each other next season, so that'll be one of the most intriguing matchups both fanbases are on the lookout for when the regular-season slate is released.