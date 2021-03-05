    Jazz PG Mike Conley Reportedly Invited to 2021 NBA All-Star Game

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIMarch 6, 2021

    Utah Jazz's Mike Conley plays during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley reportedly has received an invite to the 2021 NBA All-Star Game this Sunday in Atlanta, according to The Athletic's Tony Jones:

    Conley, 33, is averaging 16.1 points, 5.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 29 games this season as he continues to bounce back from a dismal 2019-20 campaign. The Jazz now have three players in the All-Star Game with Conley joining Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.  

    It's unclear if Conley will be joining Team LeBron or Team Durant. 

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

