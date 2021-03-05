Raiders Rumors: Richie Incognito to Be Released; Move Will Save $5.5M

D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders will be releasing guard Richie Incognito due to salary-cap concerns, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

According to Rapoport, Incognito is "100 percent healthy" and "looks forward to continuing his career there or elsewhere."

Las Vegas will be saving $5,475,000 in cap money with the move, per Over the Cap.

Incognito signed with the then-Oakland Raiders before the 2019 season and started all 16 games. Las Vegas then inked him to a two-year, $12.7 million deal at the 2019 campaign.

Incognito entered the 2020 season as a starter once again but played just two games. The Raiders initially termed his ailment as an Achilles injury before making an announcement in November 2020 that he would be out for the year with "season-ending foot surgery," per ESPN's Paul Gutierrez.

Denzelle Good took over for Incognito as the Raiders' starting left guard and stayed in the lineup for the duration of the season.

The Raiders now have to plug a hole at left guard with Incognito gone. Good is a free agent, but the Raiders could bring one of the players back.

That player could very well be Incognito. Per Vic Tafur of The Athletic, "the expectation is that he'll re-sign with the Raiders for less money."

The 38-year-old Incognito, a four-time Pro Bowler, has played for the St. Louis Rams, Buffalo Bills (two stints), Miami Dolphins and Raiders during an NFL career that began in 2006.