NCAA Tournament 2021: Projecting Bracket-Busters Before Conference Tournaments

John Raoux/Associated Press

College basketball fans were robbed of March Madness in 2020, with both the men's and women's NCAA tournaments cancelled because of COVID-19 concerns. But March Madness returns in 2021, with the entirety of the men's tournament being played in the state of Indiana.

There's a reason it's called March Madness.

Upsets and bracket-busters are a staple of the NCAA tournament. Underdogs become darlings. Just ask the 2017-18 UMBC Retrievers or the 2012-13 Florida Gulf Coast Eagles that made an inspired run to the Sweet 16 and became known as "Dunk City."

Then of course, you have inspired Cinderella runs. Loyola-Chicago made the Final Four as a No. 11 seed in 2018. The South Carolina Gamecocks knocked off a number of powerhouses as a No. 7 seed en route to the Final Four in 2017. The 2014 National Championship Game featured a No. 7 seed (UConn) against a No. 8 seed (Kentucky). You get the picture. The list goes on.

Which teams are capable of pulling off upsets and winning the hearts of basketball fans around the country? Let's take a look at some possible bracket-busters in the men's tournament.