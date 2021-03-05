Eddie Hearn on Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua: 'I Believe That It's Inevitable'

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

A superfight between heavyweight boxers Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua appears closer than ever.

Promoters Bob Arum and Eddie Hearn, who represent Fury and Joshua, respectively, have told IFL TV they've reached an agreement on holding the bout. The two fighters and their representatives just have to sign the contract.

"We're really just waiting on [Fury's] signature now," Hearn said Friday. "So, we are in a good place. Everything seems to be agreed. ... I believe that it's inevitable."

Joshua (24-1, 22 knockouts) retained the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles by knocking out Kubrat Pulev in the ninth round in December.

The British star suffered his first defeat and lost his belts in a technical knockout loss to Andy Ruiz Jr. in 2019. In a rematch with Ruiz six months later, Joshua reclaimed his titles via unanimous decision, and the Pulev fight cemented his status atop the division once again.

But it didn't answer whether or not he was ready to face Fury.

At 31-0-1 (21 KOs), Fury remains one of the last challengers to Joshua's throne, and the WBC heavyweight belt in Fury's possession remains the final major title Joshua hasn't laid claim to.

That could come to a head with Arum and Hearn having worked out a deal to put the two in the ring.

"The fight is very close to being done now," Fury's co-promoter Frank Warren told ESPN's Nick Parkinson on Feb. 26. "It's all COVID-19-related, but I think it will go on sometime in June, latest July. It's going to be a two-fight deal, and it depends what happens in the first fight and agreement of all parties as to where and what happens after that."

Boxing fans eagerly await the official announcement.