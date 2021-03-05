Former UFC Star Daniel Cormier Says He's Not AEW's Mystery Signing

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Count former UFC star Daniel Cormier as the latest person to rule themselves out as the mystery signing that All Elite Wrestling is set to announce Sunday for its Revolution pay-per-view.

Cormier said Friday that he won't be revealed as AEW's newest signing, as seen in this video courtesy of MMAFighting.com:

The 41-year-old noted that his back is "so jacked up" that he wouldn't be able to wrestle even if he wanted to give it a try.

A former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion, Cormier announced his retirement from MMA after a unanimous-decision loss to Stipe Miocic at UFC 252 last year.

The former Oklahoma State collegiate wrestling standout, who also competed for the United States, walked away as one of the most successful fighters in UFC history, posting a career MMA record of 22-3 with one no-contest.

Cormier is a longtime professional wrestling fan, and he said back in 2018 that he was scheduled for a tryout to be a WWE commentator, but he had to postpone it after accepting a fight against Derrick Lewis at UFC 230.

Perhaps Cormier is in no condition to wrestle currently, but taking on an announcing role in AEW may not be completely out of the question.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

With that said, the Louisiana native seemed to make it abundantly clear that he won't be showing up at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, for Revolution.

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk, who hasn't wrestled since 2014, is among those who have been rumored as well. Punk also ruled himself out as the mystery signing, tweeting: "100% not me."

A wide range of names has been brought up by wrestling fans on Twitter, with Kurt Angle, Rob Van Dam, Christian, Brock Lesnar, John Cena and even The Rock being among them.

Nobody has been confirmed as of yet, but there is no question that AEW having Paul Wight say that a "Hall of Fame-worthy talent" is joining the company at Revolution has gotten people talking.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).