    Tom Brady Autographed Patriots Rookie Card Sells for Record $1.32M at Auction

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 5, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    First, Tom Brady beat Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl.

    Then, his autographed card sold for more money in an auction.

    As Tom VanHaaren of ESPN noted, an autographed 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket Brady rookie card sold for $1.32 million on Thursday through PWCC Marketplace. James Park, who is a Brady fan, made the purchase.

    "I lived in Boston for 10 years and so am a huge fan of Brady," Parks said in comments on PWCC Marketplace's Instagram account. "I've also had a love of collecting cards since I was a kid. Given Brady's uncontested status as GOAT in football, this card is an important piece of sports history and of any collection."

    VanHaaren noted the $1.32 million price tag for a football card was well above the previous record of $861,000 that a Mahomes autographed card sold for in February.

    Looks like Mahomes is playing catch up to Brady in more than just Super Bowl rings.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Steelers Re-Sign Big Ben

      Roethlisberger ‘willingly reduced’ his pay from $19M to $14M, spreading out the cash and lowering his cap hit (Schefter)

      Steelers Re-Sign Big Ben
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Steelers Re-Sign Big Ben

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Teams Destined to Disappoint

      Not every team can live up to the hype. Here are the ones that could fall flat in 2021 📲

      NFL Teams Destined to Disappoint
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Teams Destined to Disappoint

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report

      Seahawks Answering Calls but Not 'Shopping' Russ

      Seahawks Answering Calls but Not 'Shopping' Russ
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Seahawks Answering Calls but Not 'Shopping' Russ

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Broncos Want Von Back

      George Paton makes it clear Denver wants to keep Miller: ‘We want to bring Von back’

      Broncos Want Von Back
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Broncos Want Von Back

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report