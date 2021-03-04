Tom Brady Autographed Patriots Rookie Card Sells for Record $1.32M at Auction

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

First, Tom Brady beat Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl.

Then, his autographed card sold for more money in an auction.

As Tom VanHaaren of ESPN noted, an autographed 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket Brady rookie card sold for $1.32 million on Thursday through PWCC Marketplace. James Park, who is a Brady fan, made the purchase.

"I lived in Boston for 10 years and so am a huge fan of Brady," Parks said in comments on PWCC Marketplace's Instagram account. "I've also had a love of collecting cards since I was a kid. Given Brady's uncontested status as GOAT in football, this card is an important piece of sports history and of any collection."

VanHaaren noted the $1.32 million price tag for a football card was well above the previous record of $861,000 that a Mahomes autographed card sold for in February.

Looks like Mahomes is playing catch up to Brady in more than just Super Bowl rings.