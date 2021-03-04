    Aaron Rodgers Talks Prospect of Fatherhood After Shailene Woodley Engagement

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 5, 2021

    ARCHIVO - La foto del 24 de enero de 2021 muestra a Aaron Rodgers, quarterback de los Packers de Green Bay, quien envÃ­a un pase durante la final de la Conferencia Nacional ante los Buccaneers de Tampa Bay (AP Foto/Jeffrey Phelps)
    Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

    Aaron Rodgers is ready to be a father. 

    The Green Bay Packers star said during an Instagram stream with Zenith Watches (21:30 mark) that he was looking forward to fatherhood after his engagement to actress Shailene Woodley. 

    "I'm in that age group where a lot of my close friends from high school and college are fathers now and have families of their own," he said. "It's maybe not in the immediate future but definitely something that I really look forward to."

    He added: "I've done a pretty good job at taking care of myself for the last 37 years and look forward to taking care of another life at some point too. I just think it would be so fun."

    Hey, if you can avoid 300-pound pass-rushers trying to slam you into the turf, you can comfort a crying infant at 3 a.m. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Aaron Rodgers Calls Engagement to Shailene Woodley the 'Best Thing' That Happened to Him in the Past Year

      Aaron Rodgers Calls Engagement to Shailene Woodley the 'Best Thing' That Happened to Him in the Past Year
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      Aaron Rodgers Calls Engagement to Shailene Woodley the 'Best Thing' That Happened to Him in the Past Year

      Sports
      via Sports

      Packers meet virtually with Tulsa LB Zaven Collins

      Packers meet virtually with Tulsa LB Zaven Collins
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      Packers meet virtually with Tulsa LB Zaven Collins

      Zach Kruse
      via Packers Wire

      Packers Should Take Flier on Josh Imatorbhebhe

      Packers Should Take Flier on Josh Imatorbhebhe
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      Packers Should Take Flier on Josh Imatorbhebhe

      Joe Kelley
      via PackersTalk.com | PackersTalk.com Blog Posts and Podcasts

      Identifying Green Bay Packers top 4 needs entering free agency

      Identifying Green Bay Packers top 4 needs entering free agency
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      Identifying Green Bay Packers top 4 needs entering free agency

      Zach Kruse
      via Packers Wire