Aaron Rodgers Talks Prospect of Fatherhood After Shailene Woodley Engagement

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

Aaron Rodgers is ready to be a father.

The Green Bay Packers star said during an Instagram stream with Zenith Watches (21:30 mark) that he was looking forward to fatherhood after his engagement to actress Shailene Woodley.

"I'm in that age group where a lot of my close friends from high school and college are fathers now and have families of their own," he said. "It's maybe not in the immediate future but definitely something that I really look forward to."

He added: "I've done a pretty good job at taking care of myself for the last 37 years and look forward to taking care of another life at some point too. I just think it would be so fun."

Hey, if you can avoid 300-pound pass-rushers trying to slam you into the turf, you can comfort a crying infant at 3 a.m.