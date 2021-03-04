Mitchell Trubisky Rumors: Bears, QB Could Both Use 'Fresh Start' After 4 Years

Brett Duke/Associated Press

Mitchell Trubisky is set to become a free agent, and he's reportedly unlikely to return to the Chicago Bears.

"Both sides could use a fresh start from what I'm hearing," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said in an appearance on Sportscenter on Thursday.

The 2018 Pro Bowler, whom the Bears selected with the No. 2 overall pick in 2017, started nine games in 2020, splitting time with Nick Foles.

There's at least one party interested in taking over, according to Fowler.

Amid a report from ESPN's Dianna Russini that the Seattle Seahawks have made and are listening to calls regarding trade offers for quarterback Russell Wilson, Fowler reported that he expects the Bears to "take their shot" with the star.

Wilson is apparently intrigued by the team's offensive line and head coach Matt Nagy.

Among Chicago's "backup plans" if a deal for Wilson falls through is Washington quarterback Alex Smith, who was named the 2020 Comeback Player of the Year when he threw for 1,582 yards and six touchdowns after returning from a gruesome leg injury in 2018.

Washington is planning to release Smith "in the coming days," per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Trubisky averaged only 205.5 yards per game under center in 2020, the seventh-worst mark in the league.

The Bears have the No. 20 pick in this year's NFL draft—their first opening round pick in two years—but they likely won't be able to acquire one of the top quarterbacks in the draft class without trading up. Their best option to replace Trubisky may come via free agency, a trade, or with Foles—who is under contract through 2022 and is due only $4 million in base salary in the upcoming season.