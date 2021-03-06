March Madness Megastars to Watch in 2021 Conference Tournaments

0 of 10

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Every year, a handful of players rise above the rest to take college basketball by storm with huge March Madness performances.

Those stellar individual runs often begin with a strong conference tournament showing.

So in honor of the start of conference tournaments, we've selected one star from each major conference and two mid-major standouts—10 players in total—to keep an eye on in the coming week and on into the NCAA tournament.

Players were selected based on importance to their teams success and current level of production, with the focus placed on teams who are in position to make the NCAA tournament. NBA upside was a nice addition, but it was not the determining factor in who was selected.

Let's get to it.