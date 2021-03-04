    Desmond Trufant Reportedly to Be Released by Lions After 1 Season

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 4, 2021

    Detroit Lions cornerback Desmond Trufant plays against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
    Gerry Broome/Associated Press

    Veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant will reportedly be released by the Detroit Lions

    Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Lions informed Trufant of his release Thursday after he spent one season with the organization. 

    After playing the first seven years of his career with the Atlanta Falcons, Trufant signed a two-year, $20 million contract with Detroit in March 2020. 

    Trufant was set to count nearly $12.2 million against the salary cap next season. His release will save the Lions $6.2 million, factoring in their $6 million dead cap hit. 

    Detroit is operating under a new regime with head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes looking to remake the roster. The first significant move Holmes made was agreeing to acquire Jared Goff, two first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 and a third-round pick in 2021 for Matthew Stafford. 

    That trade can't become official until the start of the new league year on March 17. 

    Trufant appeared in only six games for the Lions in 2020 because of injuries. He was placed on season-ending injured reserve prior to Week 13 with a hamstring issue. The 30-year-old had 20 combined tackles and four passes defensed last season. 

