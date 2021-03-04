Creighton's Greg McDermott Says He Offered to Resign After 'Plantation' Comment

Laurence Kesterson/Associated Press

Creighton men's basketball coach Greg McDermott offered to resign if players asked him to after he made racially insensitive remarks in a recent locker room speech.

"This is their team," McDermott said in an interview on 1620 The Zone's Unsportsmanlike Conduct. "... If they would have chosen to have me walk away, I would have walked away. But that is not what they wanted."

The head coach came under fire for his post-game speech that used slavery imagery after a Feb. 27 loss to Xavier.

"Guys, we got to stick together," McDermott told his players, per the Omaha World-Herald's Jon Nyatawa. "We need both feet in. I need everybody to stay on the plantation. I can't have anybody leave the plantation."

McDermott has since apologized for his words:

The coach, who is white, said he has never used the analogy before.

Assistant coach Terrence Rencher, who is Black, said on Twitter he was "deeply hurt" by McDermott's speech:

There are also several Black players on the team.

McDermott is in his 11th season with Creighton after taking the job in 2010, winning two regular-season titles, two conference tournament titles and five trips to the NCAA tournament in his tenure. The Blue Jays enter their final regular-season game Saturday against Butler with a 17-7 record.