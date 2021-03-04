Roy Jones Jr. Wants to Box Anderson Silva, Thinks Mike Tyson Fights Holyfield

Jason DeCrow/Associated Press

Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. would like to test his current in-ring skills against one of the greatest mixed martial artists in history.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, the 52-year-old said the "dream" opponent for his next fight would be Anderson Silva (starts at 0:34 mark).

Asked about the possibility of a rematch with Mike Tyson coming off their exhibition bout last November, Jones said he doesn't think the 54-year-old will be available.

"I think [Mike Tyson is] gonna do a fight with Evander Holyfield," Jones said of the 58-year-old. "What I'm thinking is I'll probably fight somebody else."

A second fight between Jones and Tyson would make sense after the first one was ruled a draw. It also drew a stunning 1.6 million pay-per-view buys and generated more than $80 million in revenue.

Silva is currently a free agent after being released from his UFC contract on Nov. 19 after his seventh loss in nine fights. The 45-year-old worked for the promotion since 2006 and held the UFC middleweight title for nearly seven years from Oct. 14, 2006 through July 6, 2013.