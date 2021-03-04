Roy Jones Jr. Wants to Box Anderson Silva, Thinks Mike Tyson Fights Holyfield

Roy Jones Jr. Wants to Box Anderson Silva, Thinks Mike Tyson Fights HolyfieldMarch 4, 2021
Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. would like to test his current in-ring skills against one of the greatest mixed martial artists in history.
Speaking to TMZ Sports, the 52-year-old said the "dream" opponent for his next fight would be Anderson Silva (starts at 0:34 mark).
Asked about the possibility of a rematch with Mike Tyson coming off their exhibition bout last November, Jones said he doesn't think the 54-year-old will be available.
"I think [Mike Tyson is] gonna do a fight with Evander Holyfield," Jones said of the 58-year-old. "What I'm thinking is I'll probably fight somebody else."
A second fight between Jones and Tyson would make sense after the first one was ruled a draw. It also drew a stunning 1.6 million pay-per-view buys and generated more than $80 million in revenue.
Silva is currently a free agent after being released from his UFC contract on Nov. 19 after his seventh loss in nine fights. The 45-year-old worked for the promotion since 2006 and held the UFC middleweight title for nearly seven years from Oct. 14, 2006 through July 6, 2013.
