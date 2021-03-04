    Roy Jones Jr. Wants to Box Anderson Silva, Thinks Mike Tyson Fights Holyfield

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 4, 2021

    Roy Jones Jr. during a news conference at Hard Rock Cafe Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2008 in New York. Joe Calzaghe and Jones are scheduled to fight for Calzaghe's Ring Magazine light heavyweight title at New York's Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2008. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
    Jason DeCrow/Associated Press

    Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. would like to test his current in-ring skills against one of the greatest mixed martial artists in history. 

    Speaking to TMZ Sports, the 52-year-old said the "dream" opponent for his next fight would be Anderson Silva (starts at 0:34 mark). 

    Asked about the possibility of a rematch with Mike Tyson coming off their exhibition bout last November, Jones said he doesn't think the 54-year-old will be available. 

    "I think [Mike Tyson is] gonna do a fight with Evander Holyfield," Jones said of the 58-year-old. "What I'm thinking is I'll probably fight somebody else."

    A second fight between Jones and Tyson would make sense after the first one was ruled a draw. It also drew a stunning 1.6 million pay-per-view buys and generated more than $80 million in revenue. 

    Silva is currently a free agent after being released from his UFC contract on Nov. 19 after his seventh loss in nine fights. The 45-year-old worked for the promotion since 2006 and held the UFC middleweight title for nearly seven years from Oct. 14, 2006 through July 6, 2013. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Gervonta Davis vs Mario Barrios Reportedly In The Works For This Summer

      Gervonta Davis vs Mario Barrios Reportedly In The Works For This Summer
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Gervonta Davis vs Mario Barrios Reportedly In The Works For This Summer

      BoxingInsider.com
      via BoxingInsider.com

      Can Anyone Beat Canelo? 🤔

      After another dominant Canelo Alvarez performance, we look at three boxers with the best chances to beat him 📲

      Can Anyone Beat Canelo? 🤔
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Can Anyone Beat Canelo? 🤔

      Kelsey McCarson
      via Bleacher Report

      Ryan Garcia On Pacquiao Fight Falling Through: “He Can Do Whatever He Wants.”

      Ryan Garcia On Pacquiao Fight Falling Through: “He Can Do Whatever He Wants.”
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Ryan Garcia On Pacquiao Fight Falling Through: “He Can Do Whatever He Wants.”

      BoxingInsider.com
      via BoxingInsider.com

      Leo Santa Cruz: “I Know A Fight Between Me And (Oscar) Valdez Would Be Really Great”

      Leo Santa Cruz: “I Know A Fight Between Me And (Oscar) Valdez Would Be Really Great”
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Leo Santa Cruz: “I Know A Fight Between Me And (Oscar) Valdez Would Be Really Great”

      BoxingInsider.com
      via BoxingInsider.com