Trade Ideas to Help NBA's Thinnest Rosters

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Boston Celtics receive: Harrison Barnes and Nemanja Bjelica

Sacramento Kings receive: Romeo Langford, Tristan Thompson, Carsen Edwards and 2021 first-round pick (top-10 protected)

The Celtics could use...well, a little of everything to support Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, to be honest.

They don't have a top-10 ranking on offense (13th) or defense (15th). They don't know for sure what they'll get out Kemba Walker on any given night and are clueless what (if anything) the reserve unit will contribute.

That could send Boston a number of different directions between now and the deadline, though president of basketball operations Danny Ainge has cited "shooting with size" as a trade target (h/t Celtics Wire). Boston would get that here, along with support scoring, perimeter defense and ball movement.

This trade—which would actually be the combination of two swaps to take advantage of Boston's $28.5 million trade exception—could make the Shamrocks much harder to handle come playoff time.

Barnes is better than casual fans think. His contract has been a point of contention, but the criticisms don't match the eye test. He offers both flexibility on defense and loads of production on offense (16.7 points on 49.2/39.4/82.2 shooting, plus a career-high 3.6 assists). He also has four playoff trips on his resume and a championship ring in his jewelry collection.

Nemanja Bjelica is an obvious trade candidate as a veteran on an expiring contract playing for a club well outside of the playoff picture. If the Celtics could bring him in, they'd be getting a 6'10" career supplier of 3.0 assists and 2.0 threes per 36 minutes.

As for the Kings, they'd be pushing their focus into the future, as they arguably should when their most important players are 23-year-old De'Aaron Fox and 21-year-olds Marvin Bagley III and Tyrese Haliburton.

Romeo Langford could be a find if the injury bug ever left him alone. Carsen Edwards is an ignitable scorer. The first-round pick speaks for itself. Tristan Thompson could be helpful next season, either assisting with a playoff push if the rest of the roster is ready or potentially attracting a contender as a playoff-tested veteran on an expiring contract.