    Magic's Nikola Vucevic Reportedly Drawing Trade Interest from Celtics, Hornets

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 4, 2021

    Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9) runs up the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

    The Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets are reportedly among the teams interested in a trade for Nikola Vucevic ahead of the March 25 deadline, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

    If the Orlando Magic do trade the center, though, it would likely take a "massive" haul from an interested team.

    Vucevic is heading to his second career All-Star game with averages of 24.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

    Several big names have already changed teams this season, including James Harden heading to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a blockbuster four-team deal and Derrick Rose returning to the New York Knicks from the Detroit Pistons.

    The Pistons are keeping Blake Griffin on the bench for the time being as they continue to explore trade opportunities for the six-time All-Star. The Cleveland Cavaliers are also holding Andre Drummond out of games in hopes of dealing him. 

    Teams will try to pursue other impact players such as Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine and Victor Oladipo ahead of the March 25 deadline, while a young playmaker like Lonzo Ball or veteran role players like JJ Redick, George Hill and P.J. Tucker could all be on the move to help contenders.

    For more NBA coverage, check out B/R's surprise landing spots for the league's top trade targets.

         

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

    Related

      Why LaMelo Will Haunt Wolves, Warriors

      We tried to tell you. @Jonwass explains why Minnesota and Golden State will regret passing on Ball 📲

      Why LaMelo Will Haunt Wolves, Warriors
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Why LaMelo Will Haunt Wolves, Warriors

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      Hawks 115, Magic 112: Magic suffer disastrous loss after fourth quarter collapse

      Hawks 115, Magic 112: Magic suffer disastrous loss after fourth quarter collapse
      Orlando Magic logo
      Orlando Magic

      Hawks 115, Magic 112: Magic suffer disastrous loss after fourth quarter collapse

      Orlando Pinstriped Post
      via Orlando Pinstriped Post

      Host Magic squander big lead as Hawks hit 3-pointers for comeback win

      Host Magic squander big lead as Hawks hit 3-pointers for comeback win
      Orlando Magic logo
      Orlando Magic

      Host Magic squander big lead as Hawks hit 3-pointers for comeback win

      Roy Parry
      via orlandosentinel.com

      T.J. McConnell Now 10th Player to Record Triple-Double with Steals

      T.J. McConnell Now 10th Player to Record Triple-Double with Steals
      NBA logo
      NBA

      T.J. McConnell Now 10th Player to Record Triple-Double with Steals

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report