Magic's Nikola Vucevic Reportedly Drawing Trade Interest from Celtics, Hornets

The Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets are reportedly among the teams interested in a trade for Nikola Vucevic ahead of the March 25 deadline, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

If the Orlando Magic do trade the center, though, it would likely take a "massive" haul from an interested team.

Vucevic is heading to his second career All-Star game with averages of 24.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

Several big names have already changed teams this season, including James Harden heading to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a blockbuster four-team deal and Derrick Rose returning to the New York Knicks from the Detroit Pistons.

The Pistons are keeping Blake Griffin on the bench for the time being as they continue to explore trade opportunities for the six-time All-Star. The Cleveland Cavaliers are also holding Andre Drummond out of games in hopes of dealing him.



Teams will try to pursue other impact players such as Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine and Victor Oladipo ahead of the March 25 deadline, while a young playmaker like Lonzo Ball or veteran role players like JJ Redick, George Hill and P.J. Tucker could all be on the move to help contenders.

