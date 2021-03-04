NBA Trade Rumors: Spurs Taking Calls on LaMarcus Aldridge, DeRozan, Gay, More

Darren Abate/Associated Press

The San Antonio Spurs are reportedly listening to offers for all of their veteran players who are impending free agents.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Spurs are taking calls on LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan, Rudy Gay, Trey Lyles and Patty Mills ahead of the March 25 trade deadline.

After missing the playoffs last season for the first time since the 1996-97 campaign, the Spurs have been among the NBA's most pleasant surprises in 2020-21, as they sit sixth in the Western Conference at 18-13.

Several big names have already changed teams this season, including James Harden heading to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a blockbuster four-team deal and Derrick Rose returning to the New York Knicks from the Detroit Pistons.

The Pistons are keeping Blake Griffin on the bench for the time being as they continue to explore trade opportunities for the six-time All-Star. The Cleveland Cavaliers are also holding Andre Drummond out of games in the hopes of dealing him.



Teams will try to pursue other impact players such as Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine and Victor Oladipo ahead of the deadline, while a young playmaker like Lonzo Ball or veteran role players like JJ Redick, George Hill and P.J. Tucker could all be heading to contenders.

