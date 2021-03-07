7 NFL Contracts Teams Would Love to Erase

0 of 7

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

As NFL free agency approaches on March 17, teams have shed or restructured contracts to gain cap space, though some cuts come with a significant dead-cap hit or leave a major void on the depth chart.

In certain scenarios, clubs will keep veterans with years left on their lucrative deals because it wouldn't make sense to pay an underperforming player who's no longer on the roster unless the front office needs to make room for new signings.

Instead of cutting a player, what if teams had a chance to hit the rewind button? In hindsight, whose contract would give the front office second thoughts based on production and a team's salary-cap situation?

Let's take a look at seven recent free-agent acquisitions who missed the mark on expectations and produced at a level well below their pay grade. Every player listed has a decent amount of dead cap or multiple years left on their deals.