Fantasy Basketball 2021: Pickups and NBA Waiver-Wire Adds After March 3

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Before the NBA goes on a brief intermission for the All-Star break, fantasy managers should load up on players who could have a strong finish through the second half of the season.

Keep an eye on players who have built some momentum in recent weeks and developing talents on teams at the bottom of the standings. They're bound to come out of the break strong or at least hold on to significant minutes.

Despite a rocky start to the 2020-21 campaign, a preseason breakout favorite on the Oklahoma City Thunder roster may reach his potential going forward. He's bounced back with double-doubles in two of his last three outings.

The Memphis Grizzlies have a deep roster with a sixth man who's re-established his rhythm after battling an injury.

If you're in search of a big man capable of racking up defensive statistics, take a look at a budding center with the Brooklyn Nets. He has a small sample size but has looked impressive in a handful of games.

We'll highlight three waiver-wire pickups to add after Wednesday, March 3. All the selections are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.