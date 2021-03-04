UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya Odds, Predictions and Pre-Weigh-In Hype

0 of 4

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

It doesn't get much better than the UFC 259 fight card.

With three championship fights featuring four champions set for Saturday, the UFC has put together a showstopper.

Headlining the evening is a light heavyweight title fight that will give Israel Adesanya a chance to join the rare-double champion club. The middleweight champion is going up to 205 pounds to fight recently crowned champion Jan Blachowicz.

Amanda Nunes already holds the distinction of being the reigning champion in two divisions. She will put her featherweight championship on the line against Megan Anderson.

Saturday's championship action gets started when Petr Yan looks to make his first title defense against Aljamain Sterling in the loaded bantamweight division. With plenty of contenders champing at the bit to get their shot at the title, the pressure is on Yan to impress.

Here's a look at the whole card and the latest on what the fighters are saying heading into weigh-in day.