AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 3

Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling is gearing up for its Revolution pay-per-view on Sunday but that doesn't mean the company didn't have big plans for this week's show, too.

Shaq and Jade Cargill made their in-ring debut together on Wednesday's show when they took on Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet in a tag team match.

We also saw the first appearance by Paul Wight since he signed with the company, which is hilarious when you think about how close he came to fighting Shaq in WWE.

Sting and Darby Allin were there, FTR took on Jurassic Express, Matt Hardy and Marq Quen faced Adam Page and John Silver, the final competitor for Sunday's Ladder match was determined and Chris Jericho held a press conference with MJF.

Let's take a look at everything that went down on this week's Dynamite.

