Gervonta Davis vs. Mario Barrios Fight Reportedly 'In the Works' for Summer

Tami Chappell/Associated Press

A matchup between Gervonta Davis and Mario Barrios is "in the works" for this summer, per Mike Coppinger of The Athletic.

Davis and Barrios would fight at 140 pounds, per Coppinger.

The 26-year-old Davis, a Baltimore native, is 24-0 as a professional with 23 wins by way of knockout. His only win that didn't finish in a knockout was a six-round unanimous decision victory over German Marez in Oct. 2014.

He currently holds the WBA (Super) super featherweight title and the WBA (Regular) lightweight title. Davis' last victory was a sixth-round knockout against Leo Santa Cruz last October.

Barrios, 25, is 26-0 lifetime with 17 knockouts. He is the WBA (Regular) super lightweight titleholder after beating Batyr Akhmedov by unanimous decision in Sept. 2019 before retaining the belt in his latest bout against Ryan Karl by sixth-round TKO last October.

As Coppinger noted, the 5'10" Barrios has a physical advantage over the 5'5½" Davis. Barrios has a 71" reach, or 3½" more than Davis. He will also be fighting in his natural weight class, while Davis will be moving up two divisions, per Coppinger.



Davis could be up for the challenge, however, as he is ranked as BoxRec's No. 19 pound-for-pound fighter and No. 2 lightweight.

Barrios is the No. 97 pound-for-pound fighter and ninth among super lightweights.