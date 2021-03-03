Lions' Updated Depth Chart, Salary Cap After Reported Tyrell Williams Contract

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions got an early start to revamping their wide receiver corps Wednesday, agreeing to a one-year contract with Tyrell Williams.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported news of the day, which will pay Williams a maximum of $6.2 million. The Las Vegas Raiders cut Williams last month after two seasons with the franchise.

The Lions are currently projected at $9 million over the cap without factoring in Williams' contract, so there will likely be significant roster movement in the coming days. Cornerbacks Desmond Trufant and Justin Coleman are among the likely cuts.

The Lions will need even more room beyond Trufant and Coleman if they hope to retain Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones, who are both free agents. Here is how the Lions offensive depth chart would shape up if Golladay and Jones leave this offseason.

Lions Depth Chart

QB: Jared Goff; Chase Daniel; David Blough

RB: D'Andre Swift; Kerryon Johnson

WR: Tyrell Williams; Quintez Cephus; Tom Kennedy; Victor Bolden Jr.

TE: TJ Hockenson; Jesse James; Hunter Bryant; Alize Mack; Hunter Thedford

LT: Taylor Decker; Dan Skipper; Matt Nelson

LG: Jonah Jackson

C: Frank Ragnow; Joe Dahl; Evan Brown

RG: Logan Stenberg

RT: Tyrell Crosby; Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Notable free agents: WR Kenny Golladay, WR Marvin Jones, RB Adrian Peterson, RG Oday Aboushi

Williams missed the entire 2020 season after tearing the labrum in his shoulder. He recorded 42 receptions for 651 yards and six touchdowns in 2019, a disappointing result after signing a four-year, $44 million deal with the Raiders.

The Lions will likely hope Williams can become a more reliable downfield target on a budget, but the numbers don't bear that out. After a 1,000-yard season in 2016, Williams has not recorded more than 43 receptions or 728 yards in a season.