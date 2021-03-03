    Lions' Updated Depth Chart, Salary Cap After Reported Tyrell Williams Contract

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 3, 2021

    Oakland Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Carson, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
    Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

    The Detroit Lions got an early start to revamping their wide receiver corps Wednesday, agreeing to a one-year contract with Tyrell Williams

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported news of the day, which will pay Williams a maximum of $6.2 million. The Las Vegas Raiders cut Williams last month after two seasons with the franchise. 

    The Lions are currently projected at $9 million over the cap without factoring in Williams' contract, so there will likely be significant roster movement in the coming days. Cornerbacks Desmond Trufant and Justin Coleman are among the likely cuts.

    The Lions will need even more room beyond Trufant and Coleman if they hope to retain Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones, who are both free agents. Here is how the Lions offensive depth chart would shape up if Golladay and Jones leave this offseason.

    Lions Depth Chart

    QB: Jared Goff; Chase Daniel; David Blough
    RB: D'Andre Swift; Kerryon Johnson
    WR: Tyrell Williams; Quintez Cephus; Tom Kennedy; Victor Bolden Jr.
    TE: TJ Hockenson; Jesse James; Hunter Bryant; Alize Mack; Hunter Thedford
    LT: Taylor Decker; Dan Skipper; Matt Nelson
    LG: Jonah Jackson
    C: Frank Ragnow; Joe Dahl; Evan Brown
    RG: Logan Stenberg
    RT: Tyrell Crosby; Halapoulivaati Vaitai

    Notable free agents: WR Kenny Golladay, WR Marvin Jones, RB Adrian Peterson, RG Oday Aboushi 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Williams missed the entire 2020 season after tearing the labrum in his shoulder. He recorded 42 receptions for 651 yards and six touchdowns in 2019, a disappointing result after signing a four-year, $44 million deal with the Raiders.

    The Lions will likely hope Williams can become a more reliable downfield target on a budget, but the numbers don't bear that out. After a 1,000-yard season in 2016, Williams has not recorded more than 43 receptions or 728 yards in a season. 

    Related

      ‘Combine’ Invites Announced

      NFL announces the 323 draft prospects invited to participate in this year’s virtual Combine

      ‘Combine’ Invites Announced
      NFL logo
      NFL

      ‘Combine’ Invites Announced

      NFL.com
      via NFL.com

      T.J. Hockenson Says Bob Quinn Told Him He Liked to ‘Have Way Too Much Fun’

      T.J. Hockenson Says Bob Quinn Told Him He Liked to ‘Have Way Too Much Fun’
      Detroit Lions logo
      Detroit Lions

      T.J. Hockenson Says Bob Quinn Told Him He Liked to ‘Have Way Too Much Fun’

      mlive
      via mlive

      SEA Unhappy with Russ Drama

      Seahawks are 'not happy' with how the situation with Russell Wilson has unfolded this offseason (NFL Network)

      SEA Unhappy with Russ Drama
      NFL logo
      NFL

      SEA Unhappy with Russ Drama

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Lions Sign Tyrell Williams

      Former Raiders WR signs 1-year deal worth up to $6.2M with Detroit (Schefter)

      Lions Sign Tyrell Williams
      Detroit Lions logo
      Detroit Lions

      Lions Sign Tyrell Williams

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report