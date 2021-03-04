Bulls' Updated Trade Targets with 2021 NBA Deadline Approaching

0 of 3

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls have more than a playoff pulse.

If the 2020-21 NBA campaign closed today, they'd have a ticket to the play-in tournament. Survive that, and the Bulls would have their first playoff trip since 2017.

But Chicago also has a slew of veterans who can, have and will attract win-now shoppers. Given that the Bulls' best basketball could be several years ahead—five of their top six players in minutes per game are 25 and under—it might behoove them to at least consider the future in their trade deadline dealings.

As Bulls executive vice president Arturas Karnisovas put it, the league as a whole is headed toward "a very interesting trade deadline." Chicago belongs on the Association's short list of most interesting deadline teams, since this club could buy or sell (or do a little of both).

With both options on the table, let's examine three potential targets between now and the March 25 deadline.