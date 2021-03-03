Report: Gabe Jackson Informed He'll Be Released; Move Saves Raiders $9.6M

Jackson was a third-round pick by the Raiders in the 2014 draft. He has appeared in 100 games over the past seven seasons.

The Raiders signed Jackson to a five-year, $56 million extension in June 2017. Las Vegas is among the 11 teams currently projected to be over the 2021 salary cap, per Spotrac.

When Jackson's release becomes official, the Raiders will go from $2.2 million over the cap to having around $7.1 million available.

Per Pro Football Focus, Jackson ranked third among all guards with 1,062 snaps last season and he didn't allow a sack in pass protection. The 29-year-old's 63.7 overall grade was tied for 39th at the position in 2020.

Jackson started all 16 games for the Raiders last year. He has played both guard positions over the course of his career with the team.