    Report: Gabe Jackson Informed He'll Be Released; Move Saves Raiders $9.6M

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 3, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson #66 prepares to line up against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)
    Jeff Bottari/Associated Press

    Gabe Jackson is going to be a free agent after the Las Vegas Raiders reportedly decided to release the veteran guard. 

    Per NFL reporter Josina Anderson, the Raiders informed Jackson of his release on Wednesday. 

    Jackson didn't have any guaranteed money remaining on his contract that runs through 2022. He was set to count $9.6 million against the cap next season, per Spotrac

    Jackson was a third-round pick by the Raiders in the 2014 draft. He has appeared in 100 games over the past seven seasons. 

    The Raiders signed Jackson to a five-year, $56 million extension in June 2017. Las Vegas is among the 11 teams currently projected to be over the 2021 salary cap, per Spotrac

    When Jackson's release becomes official, the Raiders will go from $2.2 million over the cap to having around $7.1 million available. 

    Per Pro Football Focus, Jackson ranked third among all guards with 1,062 snaps last season and he didn't allow a sack in pass protection. The 29-year-old's 63.7 overall grade was tied for 39th at the position in 2020. 

    Jackson started all 16 games for the Raiders last year. He has played both guard positions over the course of his career with the team. 

    Related

      Raiders revamping O-line in 2021: Vegas will reportedly release Gabe Jackson, in talks to trade Trent Brown

      Raiders revamping O-line in 2021: Vegas will reportedly release Gabe Jackson, in talks to trade Trent Brown
      Las Vegas Raiders logo
      Las Vegas Raiders

      Raiders revamping O-line in 2021: Vegas will reportedly release Gabe Jackson, in talks to trade Trent Brown

      Patrik Walker
      via CBSSports.com

      ‘Combine’ Invites Announced

      NFL announces the 323 draft prospects invited to participate in this year’s virtual Combine

      ‘Combine’ Invites Announced
      NFL logo
      NFL

      ‘Combine’ Invites Announced

      NFL.com
      via NFL.com

      Mike Mayock talks Raiders draft, free agency

      Mike Mayock talks Raiders draft, free agency
      Las Vegas Raiders logo
      Las Vegas Raiders

      Mike Mayock talks Raiders draft, free agency

      Las Vegas Review-Journal
      via Las Vegas Review-Journal

      Mike Mayock: Jon Gruden and I would pound the table for Derek Carr

      Mike Mayock: Jon Gruden and I would pound the table for Derek Carr
      Las Vegas Raiders logo
      Las Vegas Raiders

      Mike Mayock: Jon Gruden and I would pound the table for Derek Carr

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk